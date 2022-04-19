Daniel Cormier shoots down proposed Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping boxing match: “Fight Anderson Silva instead”

Daniel Cormier doesn’t seem to be a fan of the proposed Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping boxing match. ‘DC’ thinks the YouTuber should fight Anderson Silva instead.

The last week has been full of trash talk from both ‘The Count’ and ‘The Problem Child’. While the two have discussed a showdown in the past, the feud became reignited when Paul said he would like to fight Bisping in a recent interview.

That interview spawned widespread speculation that the two will clash after going back and forth on Twitter. Both men seem open to the bout, in spite of the fact that Bisping is legally blind and recently had knee surgery.

While both men seem into the idea, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier is not. ‘DC’ discussed the situation on his YouTube channel. Instead of Jake Paul fighting the long-retired Michael Bisping, he thinks that ‘The Problem Child’ should fight Anderson Silva instead.

While ‘The Spider’ is currently booked to box Bruno Machado next month, he’s also been a speculated opponent for Paul. Since his UFC release in 2020, he’s been shining in the squared circle. Silva captured decisive victories in the boxing ring over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz last year.

“So, you wanted to fight a guy with a hip replacement surgery in Ben Askren. Now, you want to fight Michael Bisping, retired for four years with all the injuries and the issues he’s had…If you want to fight someone that is your size, but older, hey, there’s a former UFC champion that is doing exactly what you’re doing! His name is Anderson Silva. That’s who you should be fighting Jake, that’s who you should be calling out.”

Daniel Cormier continued, “Guess what, he still fits the mold. He’s a former UFC champion, an amateur boxer because he’s only had like four or five fights, just like you. He’s your size, and he’s up there in age. It still fits the mold, so call out Anderson. Not Michael Bisping.”

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments about Jake Paul? Would you rather see him fight Michael Bisping or Anderson Silva?