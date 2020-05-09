Gilbert Burns offers to step up to 185lbs and fight Uriah Hall on short notice at UFC 249

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has offered to step up on short notice at 185lbs and take on Uriah Hall at UFC 249 after Ronaldo Souza was pulled from the event.

Souza was forced off the card on Friday night after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was set to fight Hall on the ESPN portion of the preliminary card. The UFC has not said if Hall will stay on the card against a short-notice opponent or if he will be pulled from it. In the event he stays on the card, the UFC matchmakers have a willing opponent in Burns.

After learning of the news that Souza was pulled from the event, Burns tweeted that he is available to fight on short notice tomorrow night because he’s already in the arena.

185 tomorrow 👀 I can do it! Why not? I’m already here in Jacksonville! #ufc249 I know a guy — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 9, 2020

Burns is presently connected to a main event fight against Tyron Woodley at the UFC Las Vegas event on May 23. The UFC has not yet made that bout official but Combate reported that it’s a done deal. Even despite having a fight lined up for just two weeks from now, it seems like Burns wants to help out and save Hall from losing a fight completely.

After winning his last five fights in a row, Burns is nearing a welterweight title shot, especially after knocking out Demian Maia in his last fight. But the allure of stepping up to fight when he’s on weight may be too much for Burns to pass up on. James Krause stepped up on short notice at UFC 247 and had one of the best fights of the year with Trevin Giles. If Burns feels like he’s comfortable fighting on Saturday, then let him call his shot.

