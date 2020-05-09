UFC releases statement after Jacare Souza and two cornerman test positive for Covid-19

Earlier tonight unfortunate news broke that middleweight standout Jacare Souza had tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced out of his UFC 249 fight with Uriah Hall.

According to a report from ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto, a member of Jacare’s family had previously tested positive for Covid-19 and he disclosed this information when checking in with the UFC on Wednesday. Jacare took the test and was then isolated. This evening the test results came back positive and he was pulled from the UFC 249 fight card.

Despite Jacare Souza and his cornermen’s positive tests, UFC 249 will proceed as planned after all 23 athletes slated to compete at tomorrow night’s event had their respective tests come back negative.

The UFC released the following statement on Souza and tomorrow’s highly anticipated UFC 249 event moments ago.

“The middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Jacare Souza will no longer be on the UFC 249 preliminary card due to one of Souza’s COVID-19 tests indication a positive result. In addition, COVID-19 tests for Souza’s two cornermen were also flagged as positive. UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19. As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.”

The UFC statement continued:

“From their arrival earlier in the week until their departure today, Souza and his cornermen followed UFC health and safety protocols, including practicing social distancing, wearing personal protective equipment and self isolating whenever possible. There have been no other positive COVID-19 tests reported from the remaining athletes participating at UFC 249. The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the health and safety measures the UFC has put in place for this event.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 8, 2020