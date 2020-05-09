Report | Jacare Souza was the only UFC 249 athlete to test positive for COVID-19

The worst-case scenario happened for the UFC as it was revealed Jacare Souza has tested positive for COVID-19. The good news is that the other 23 fighters had their tests come back negative.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported on social media that Souza has left the fighter hotel after testing positive but no other fighters have the virus.

The other 23 fighters on the UFC 249 card tested negative for COVID-19, per sources. Jacare has left the hotel, per sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 9, 2020

The good news for the fighters is the fact they didn’t test positive. Yet, these results were from the tests administered on Wednesday, so perhaps they contracted something since then. Jacare Souza was seen at the morning weigh-ins and in a video with Fabricio Werdum from this morning.

But, according to one UFC fighter on this card, athletes will not be tested again after they were tested both on Wednesday and today.

So, as of right now, UFC 249 will still happen on May 9 even after the positive test from Souza. But, there will surely be fallout from this positive test and how the UFC will go about handling the upcoming fight weeks in Jacksonville, Florida.

With the removal of Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall, this is currently how the UFC 249 cards looks:

Main Card

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Prelims

Welterweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexey Oleynik

Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Light heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

Do you think UFC 249 still should happen on Saturday night after Jacare Souza’s positive test? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/8/2020.