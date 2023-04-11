Gilbert Burns issues apology to Jorge Masvidal following recent accusations: “I think I made a mistake”

Gilbert Burns has issued an apology to Jorge Masvidal following recent accusations.

It was just last Saturday, April 8th at UFC 287 that Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) in a welterweight battle via unanimous decision.

For Masvidal, 38, it was his fourth consecutive loss in a row in the Octagon and ‘Gamebred’ announced he was hanging up his gloves and retiring from the sport.

Following the victory, at the post fight press conference, Gilbert Burns accused Masvidal of illegally greasing up for their co-main event in Miami.

Masvidal in response, completely denied the allegations affirming he has never greased.

However, it now appears that Burns is walking back those accusations, taking to ‘Twitter’, Burns posted the following statement:

“I just want to make that statement – I want to apologize to (Jorge Masvidal). The things that I said, accusing him of using…. I just want to take that one back. I think I made a mistake kind of pointing fingers saying he did that. It was just in the moment. A little frustrated that I didn’t get the finish. I don’t want no drama with that. I’m cool with Jorge. He did his thing and I hope he accepts my apologies.”

‘Durinho’ further posted a video to ‘Twitter’ wherein he again apologized to ‘Gamebred’ and his entire team, stating:

“I just would like to take a moment to apologize to Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal and his team at ATT on the things I said after the fight at the press-fight conference at UFC 287. I said that he passed lotion and this and that, and it was too much. I can’t prove that, and I would like to apologize to send my apologies to Jorge and his team and take everything that I said.”

Continuing Burns reiterated:

“I hope that he accepts my apologies and I think what I did was wrong. I have no proof that he did that. I want to take nothing away from him. That guy is a warrior, 52 professional fights. I hope that he has a good retirement and I hope he accepts my apology.”

An admiral thing to do, apologize to Jorge Masvidal and wish him well in retirement.

Do you think ‘Gamebred’ will accept Gilbert Burns seemingly heartfelt apology?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!