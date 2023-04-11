Kevin Holland claims he could smell weed while in the Octagon at UFC 287, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier respond

Kevin Holland claims he could smell weed while in the Octagon at UFC 287. Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik have responded to those claims.

It was at UFC 287 this past weekend that Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) got back in the win column with a brutal third round stoppage victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-7 MMA).

‘Trailblazer’ had lost 2 in a row coming into UFC 287, to Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) and Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) respectively. But the Texan put that all behind him with the win Saturday night.

It was during the welterweight bout that Holland could be heard claiming to be smelling cannabis in the crowd. The UFC broadcast team (Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik) laughingly supported that they too could smell weed in the venue while giving the play-by-play.

Apparently, the comment occurred around the four-minute mark of Round 1 and went like this:

Cormier overheard Holland say to Ponzinibbio: “You smell weed?’”

Jon Anik and Joe Rogan laughed and asked: “Is that what he said?”

To which Cormier responded: “Yeah, that’s exactly what he said to Ponzinibbio.”

Joe Rogan: “I do smell it.”

Daniel Cormier: “I do smell it also.”

Nothing like having a commentary with your opponent while fighting in the Octagon. Apparently the ‘Argentine Daggar’ didn’t respond to Holland’s question, perhaps he was more focused on the battle at hand.

If nothing else the comment provided some levity in the first round of the welterweight match-up.

Were you watching Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio this past Saturday? Are you impressed with Holland’s left hook which sent Ponzinibbio crashing to the canvas?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!