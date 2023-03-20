Gilbert Burns hoping Colby Covington won’t receive UFC title shot upon return: “He fought Masvidal and disappeared”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has reacted to Colby Covington’s sudden return.

‘Durinho’ has been out of action since his clash with Neil Magny in January. At UFC 283 in Brazil, the Brazilian scored a first-round submission victory. The win was Burns’ first since his back-and-forth slugfest with Khamzat Chimaev last April.

Following the win over ‘The Haitian Sensation’, the former title challenger was booked against Jorge Masvidal. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his loss to Colby Covington last March. Following the defeat, Masvidal allegedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ outside a Miami bar.

Now, Colby Covington is also working on a return to the octagon. After a year of silence on a return, the former interim champion weighed in at UFC 286 last Saturday as the backup fighter for the main event. Shortly after Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman in the headliner, Dana White confirmed Covington would face ‘Rocky’ next.

The announcement shocked many, as the welterweight hasn’t fought in a year, and is 2-2 in his last four octagon appearances. One name that was also shocked was Gilbert Burns, as he discussed Covington’s return in an interview with The Schmo.

There, Burns stated that Covington didn’t deserve the nod due to his recent inactivity. However, the Brazilian also stated that the former title challenger was smart and made his move at the right time.

“He’s smart, he’s smart. March makes one year since his last fight, so he has to do something.” Gilbert Burns stated in the interview with The Schmo. “I don’t know if the UFC offered him, or if he offered to be the backup, but he’s very smart. So at least they’re not going to kick him out of the rankings… That’s a fight I wanted.”

“I hope not,” the Brazilian answered when asked about Colby Covington getting a title shot. “I think he has to fight. The guy hasn’t fought in a year, his last fight was [Jorge] Masvidal and then he disappeared. I hope he’s not next, but what I hope sometimes doesn’t come true.”

