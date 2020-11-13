Gilbert Burns calls out Nate Diaz for $400k winner takes all grappling match: “Let’s see who is the real gangster”

Gilbert Burns is looking to grapple Nate Diaz for a winner takes all grappling match.

Burns and Diaz have taken shots at one another after Burns was announced to be getting the next title shot. The Stockton native trashed the Brazilian saying it is a terrible title fight so now Burns is looking to grapple Diaz in the very near future.

So as my title fight is not scheduled yet, Let’s grapple! Let’s see who is the real gangster @NateDiaz209 so I put $200,000 you put $200,000 winner takes all at @ChaelSonnen @UFCFightPass what you say? pic.twitter.com/yaUFxUO6Ep — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2020

“So as my title fight is not scheduled yet, Let’s grapple! Let’s see who is the real gangster @NateDiaz209. So I put $200,000 you put $200,000 winner takes all at @ChaelSonnen @UFCFightPass what you say?,” Burns tweeted.

Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz are both phenomenal grapplers so if the match happens it would be must-see TV. Both men have also proven they don’t like each other so it would only add to the hype and the excitement of the grappling match.

Burns is coming off the win over Woodley to remain 4-0 at welterweight. During his run at 170lbs, he also has the KO win over Maia and back-to-back short notice decision wins over Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko. He is expected to face Kamaru Usman sometime in 2021. They were supposed to fight at UFC 251 but Burns tested positive for COVID-19. However, they were rebooked for UFC 256 but Usman pulled out with an injury.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, last fought back in the main event of UFC 244, where he suffered a controversial TKO doctor stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title. It was his second fight of 2020 after returning at UFC 241 to beat Anthony Pettis by decision.

Whether or not Diaz would actually accept Burns’ offer is uncertain at this point. Regardless, the Brazilian has put it out there. And, perhaps if the grappling match doesn’t come to fruition they will share the Octagon one day in the future.

Would you want to see Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz grapple?