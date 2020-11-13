Conor McGregor wishes he fought Tyron Woodley before boxing Floyd Mayweather, “The Chosen One” responds

Conor McGregor wishes he tried to become a three-weight world champion before boxing Floyd Mayweather.

On Thursday, it was the four anniversary of McGregor defeating Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight title and become a champ-champ. So, the Irishman spent the entire day reflecting on the fight, and as he was watching Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson 1, he realized he likely could’ve become a champ-champ-champ.

Currently watching Woodley Wonderboy 1 on BT Sport. I should have went for that treble real quick. Pre Floyd.

Ah well, the game is still young. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2020

“Currently watching Woodley Wonderboy 1 on BT Sport. I should have went for that treble real quick. Pre Floyd. Ah well, the game is still young,” McGregor tweeted.

Tyron Woodley, to no surprise, quickly caught wind of the tweet and issued his own response doubting McGregor had any interest in fighting him.

“shoulda woulda wouldn’t have #AllCap,” Woodley responded.

If Conor McGregor and Tyron Woodley fought after UFC 205, it would’ve been a massive fight. Woodley fought Thompson to a draw at the event in one of the best fights of the year, while McGregor’s stock couldn’t have been any higher. However, the boxing match with Floyd Mayweather materialized and the Irishman decided to go that route instead.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. He is now expected to face Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, is on a three-fight losing streak. At UFC 235, he was dominated by Kamaru Usman to lose his belt by decision. He then took a year off and lost all five rounds to Gilbert Burns before being TKO’d by Colby Covington in September. However, during his title reign, he was considered one of the best welterweights ever.

Would you have liked to see Conor McGregor vs. Tyron Woodley? And, who do you think would’ve won?