Giga Chikadze rips the judges scoring of UFC 263 main event, Marvin Vettori responds

UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze ripped the judges for their scoring of the UFC 263 main event, and Marvin Vettori responded to it.

Adesanya defeated Vettori by scorecards of 50-45 in the main event of this past Saturday night’s UFC 263 event to defend the UFC middleweight title. Although Vettori had some success with his grappling at times throughout the contest, it was mostly Adesanya who had the upper hand both on the feet and on the mat. But as far as the judges went, the fight was a blowout for Adesanya, and they all thought he won every round of the fight.

Taking to his social media following UFC 263, Chikadze, one of the best featherweights in the UFC, said that he disagreed with the judges. Check out what he wrote on his Twitter.

I just purchased #UFC263 ppv card just to double check how the fuck did fight go 50-45.

Not taking anything from Adesanya, he’s very good striker! But Round 1,2 & first half of 3d was for @MarvinVettori

4 takedown, ground control 7 min, and very close strikes

50-45?! #nonsense — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) June 15, 2021

Guys, we can argue on one thing, which round was for Marvin and which for Adesanya but, 50-45 is fukin dumb as shit! That’s all.

Give props to 27 year old man who just went 30 min toe-to-toe with the champ! Come on guys #WTF@MarvinVettori one day will be a Champ ✔️ — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) June 15, 2021

Taking to his own social media to respond to what Giga Chikadze said, Vettori responded affirmatively to his teammate by saying that he agreed with his assessment of the fight.

One of the few that understand striking 💯 https://t.co/lDKF1Swu8Y — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) June 15, 2021

Even if the scorecards should have been closer, it was still clear that Adesanya won this fight. But Chikadze is a great teammate at Kings MMA, and he has Vettori’s back here.

