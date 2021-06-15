Paul Craig issues apology to all the bettors who had him winning by submission at UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight contender Paul Craig issued an apology to all the bettors who had him winning by submission at UFC 263.

Craig pulled guard on his opponent Jamahal Hill early in the first round of his UFC 263 main card fight. It wasn’t long until Craig was able to snatch Hill’s arm and twist it so hard that he dislocated it, but referee Al Guinee didn’t notice the injury and let the fight continue despite Hill making an attempt to tap. The fight continued with Craig holding Hill in a triangle until the referee finally stopped the fight due to TKO via punches from the guard.

Speaking to the media following UFC 263, Craig wanted to issue an apology to anyone who bet on him to win the fight by submission. Although the fight should have been stopped as soon as Hill’s arm popped and a technical submission should have been called, because the referee let it continue, the fight was ruled a technical knockout, which means that anyone who bet on Craig by submission lost their money. Check out what “The Bearjew” said.

“He had said his jiu-jitsu was up to the standard I’m in. Maybe it is, but in these positions, that’s where I’m very, very good. I’m very dangerous in them. We’ve seen them in my submission game. I’m only disappointed in the people that have put on a submission bet and are not going to get that one in (because it was a TKO). Apologies, guys,” Craig said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Craig was the No. 14 ranked light heavyweight heading into the fight with Hill, who was ranked No. 15, so he figures to get someone ranked in the top-10 for his next fight.

