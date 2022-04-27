Georges St-Pierre weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev’s performance against Gilbert Burns: “You can’t fight like this at the elite level”

Georges St-Pierre has offered some constructive criticism to Khamzat Chimaev following his recent win over Gilbert Burns.

At UFC 273 earlier this month, Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns went to war in a really fun welterweight clash. It was expected to serve as the big coming-out party for Chimaev and while he did end up securing the win, he had to go through some real adversity in order to get there.

Burns gave him everything he had and in doing so, helped create one of the most memorable fights of the year thus far.

One man who was watching closely is Georges St-Pierre and as it turns out, the division’s GOAT wasn’t the biggest fan of Chimaev’s strategy.

“I think it was a great fight for him,” St-Pierre said. “He needed this because he went through everybody a little bit like butter. You need some adversity sometimes and in the adversity, you get better and improve. So I think it was a good fight for him.

“It’s not good to get hit in the head. I like to watch him fight but I don’t think he fought the smartest fight,” he continued. “I think he could have made it easier for himself. He’s just used to going through everybody like this but you can’t fight like this at the elite level. You need to prepare, to gameplan and to become the perfect nemesis for your opponent. You can’t always go in there and try to trade blows with someone like this.”

