Dana White provides further information on illegal streamer bust: “We’re watching his house, we’re listening to his phone conversations”

UFC president Dana White has been on a relentless pursuit to crack down on illegal streamers pirating the promotions product.

Earlier today, the brash UFC boss announced that an illegal streamer they had been targeting has been busted.

“We got one. We got him! We are watching this guy right now. All you have to do is turn it on Saturday and we got you, f*cker.” Dana White proclaimed. “I can’t wait. Turn it on Saturday streamers and see what happens.”

White later went into further detail during an interview with BT Sport suggesting that the UFC has the aforementioned individual under surveillance.

“When I came out and said this (earlier this month), all these guys started taunting me. So, I went through and picked. I said ‘You, you’re the guy.’ And I told my people ‘I want this guy.'” Dana White revealed (via MMAMania). “We are watching his house, we’re listening to his phone conversations, and if he puts it up on Saturday (UFC 257), we got him.”

This is hardly the first time the UFC President has targeted streamers. White has been waging war on the folks pirating his company’s product for several years. With that said, Dana has also admitted that the piracy industry is going to go on forever.

“They are never all going to go away. They are going to be out there, and we are not trying to get rid of all of them. I just want to catch a few.” Dana White said in a previous interview with the MacLife. “That’s all I’m looking for. You can’t shut the whole thing down, that piracy industry is going to go on forever. Let me catch a few and watch what happens. And I will, oh it’s coming.”

Dana White and company have their first pay-per-view of 2021 set for this weekend in the form of UFC 257. The highly anticipated event is headlined by a rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.