Georges St-Pierre says there are 3 types of people in combat sports and explains what separates them

Georges St-Pierre believes there are only three types of people in combat sports and he recently explained what sets those types apart.

The former UFC welterweight champion retired from the sport in 2019 but is still regarded as one of the greatest MMA athletes of all time. He is also celebrated for his thoughtful and philosophical approach, both inside and outside the cage. Now St-Pierre is sharing his knowledge bombs with fans.

In a video posted by Chamatkar Sandhu, Georges St-Pierre explained his theory behind different types of MMA fighters.

"There are 3 types of people in combat sports. The fighters, the athletes and the artists."



“There are three types of people in combat sports: the fighters, the athletes and the artists,” St-Pierre began.

The fighters, St-Pierre explained, are categorized by an unbreakable will and are ready to give up everything to win. The athletes, meanwhile, are the most athletic and the fastest learners, and could probably be successful in other sports. The artists are the most creative, they often find different approaches to solve their problems.

“Every person has a percentage of each type in themselves,” St-Pierre said. “However, one type dominates over the others. All types have been champion, but I believe it is imperative to find your type in order to optimize your preparation for best results.”

Last month, in an interview with South China Morning Post, St-Pierre revealed that he doesn’t watch all fights, but still tunes in to watch his favorites. He praised athletes such as Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman for the drama they bring to the sport. He also praised top athletes such as Henry Cejudo, Israel Adesanya, Dominick Cruz, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

“It’s amazing,” St-Pierre told SCMP. “Look at the welterweights. There are so many guys. The sport has improved and it will continue to improve. In 10 years from now it will be even better than it is now.

“The top welterweights, like [Kamaru] Usman and Colby Covington,” St Pierre added. “I like to watch the guys who create a lot of drama and tension. Even though I am not like that, I like to watch it just for the fun of it. It makes the build-up to the fight fun.”

“Look what [Henry Cejudo] achieved, from Olympic gold to Golden Glove [boxing], then two belts [flyweight and bantamweight] in the UFC,” St-Pierre continued. “Cejudo and guys like Jon Jones, they are creative, and that’s what’s great about this sport.

“I’d watched a little bit of his kickboxing and he’s a fantastic striker,” St-Pierre said of Adesanya, who realized huge success in the kickboxing ring before migrating to the Octagon. “He’s incredible. He’s a clever guy and the way he fights is very smart. I like his style. I was a big fan of Sugar Ray Leonard in boxing for the same reasons. Just a very smart guy.”

Do you think there is some truth to what Georges St-Pierre is saying? If so, do you consider him to be predominantly a fighter, athlete or artist?