Georges St-Pierre reacts to news that Dana White is now open to Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Georges St-Pierre has reacted to news that the UFC president Dana White has finally agreed to a possible matchup against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

St-Pierre, the former welterweight and middleweight champion is widely regarded as one of the best MMA fighters of all time. With 26 wins over the likes of Michael Bisping, Johny Hendricks, Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit, Jake Shields, Josh Koscheck, BJ Penn, Matt Serra and Matt Hughes, and just two losses, the Canadian legend finally decided in February 2019 that is was the right time to retire.

St-Pierre still trains but remains firm in his decision to retire. In a recent interview, he revealed the only temptation to return to the cage is a fight that interests him, such as the current lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov.

“The Eagle” is currently undefeated and is also keen to get his hands on the former champ but UFC president Dana White has always been hesitant about the possible matchup.

However, it appears the UFC boss has finally changed his tune. He recently revealed he is open to Nurmagomedov choosing his final opponent, even if it is St-Pierre. This is because there is a high possibility that The Eagle will retire after tallying a 30-0 record. With a current record of 28-0, that could be just two fights away.

Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap mentioned that proposed retirement plan in 2019. He tragically died earlier this month after complications relating to COVID-19. He was a major influence in Nurmagomedov’s career and was his long time coach, so his passing might impact the champion’s decision to retire soon.

Georges St-Pierre has now responded to the possibility of the eagerly-anticipated matchup.

“Damn! Just when I thought I would have peace of mind,” St-Pierre told ESPN. “I look forward to watching Khabib and Gaethje in October. Best of luck to them.”

It appears St-Pierre hasn’t ruled out the possibility entirely but is waiting to see the outcome of Nurmagomedov fight with Justin Gaethje first.

The lightweight champion is expected to defend his title next against the interim titleholder Gaethje in October. Dana White confirmed the official date in an interview with CNN this week.

“It’s going to happen, I tell you right here right now,” White said. “That fight’s going to happen.

“Khabib versus Gaethje, October 24.”

