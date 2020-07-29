Cody Garbrandt says he’s the number one contender at 125lbs, wants Deiveson Figueiredo next

Cody Garbrandt believes he is the number one contender at flyweight and wants the next title shot.

After Deiveson Figueiredo beat Joseph Benavidez many wondered what would be next for the new flyweight king. Three names came up in Alex Perez, Brandon Moreno, and Askar Askarov. Yet, the former bantamweight champion in Garbrandt has been open about a drop to flyweight and says Dana White has told him they are working on him fighting Figueiredo.

“As far as I know [I’m the number one contender]. I don’t have a contract in hand, I’m waiting on that with Ali and Dana, and Sean and Mick,” Cody Garbrandt said to ESPN. “I’ve actually been vocal about going to ’25 for quite some time. We spoke about it in the past before the Assuncao fight. I feel like it is great, I’m able to do it now, early still in my career. I just turned 29, go down to ’25, challenge and win the belt there and then go back up to 135-pounds and compete with the best of them there.

“So, I feel like at the time in my life and my career it is very pivotal to make this transition into flyweight and bantamweight,” he continued. “I don’t think a lot of the flyweight guys can compete as the level I can. So, I’m very blessed I am able to do that. I’m hopeful I get this shot against Figueiredo. Great guy, he is a tough competitor, I just think I am way more skilled than him. Excited for the challenge at task and hopefully we can get it done and I can get in the Octagon before the year is up.”

Right now, Cody Garbrandt says he is weighing around 145-pounds. So, after talking to the UFC PI and his coaches he knows he can make 125-pounds. He is also certain his power would still be there and is confident he’d be able to beat anyone at flyweight.

Whether or not Garbrandt will get the first crack at Figueiredo is to be seen. Yet, the Brazilian has been trading shots with Moreno on social media, so perhaps that is who he wants next.

Would you want to see Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo?