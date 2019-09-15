Georges St-Pierre names his top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre was in Las Vegas this weekend for a special promotion, and he was asked the question of who he believes are the top pound-for-pound fighters currently in MMA.

Helen Yee interviewed GSP and asked him to name his list of the top P4P fighters in the sport. Here’s what GSP said when asked.

“Khabib Nurmagomedov is there for sure. There’s Jon Jones as well. There’s Henry Cejudo, who I think is very hard to beat. If you look at what he’s accomplished, it’s a lot. So Jon Jones, Henry Cejudo, and Khabib. And let’s not forget about Amanda Nunes. She’s the best female fighter of all time,” GSP said.

However, in typical GSP fashion, he went further in-depth into his answer. In GSP’s mind, the whole P4P debate in MMA is based purely on subjectivity, and not objectivity. Here’s what he said about that.

“This is a subjective question. The thing with mixed martial arts, it’s all subjective. If you ask me who is the fastest man of all time, it’s Usain Bolt. It’s objective because there’s a time. If you ask me who is the strongest man in Olympic lifting, we have a record, it’s objective. But because of the subjectivity in MMA, it’s all about opinion. Therefore, there’s no good answer to that,” GSP said.

GSP also said that he is retired and is enjoying just watching the fights. The legend said that despite rumors floating around he could be next for Nurmagomedov, he said Tony Ferguson “100 percent” deserves the next lightweight title shot. He also said he wanted to thank the fans for making his career so special and for making sure he had a smooth transition into retirement.

Do you agree with GSP’s list of his top P4P fighters in MMA?