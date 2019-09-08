Dana White on Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. GSP fight: ‘Sure’

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been chasing a fight with Georges St-Pierre for some time. That hasn’t changed after Nurmagomedov successfully defended his belt with a submission defeat of Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

”Georges St-Pierre is great guy, great champion, great athlete,” Nurmagomedov said at the UFC 242 post-fight press conference (via MMA Mania). “He’s very good example for young kids. If he want to come back, if he feel hungry, if he feel he can improve his legacy with fight with me … and he can make 155, I am waiting for him. And I think maybe he like new belt? If he likes, I can give him, just only for one photo. But then he has to give me back this belt. But if he wants to fight? Welcome.”

Nurmagomedov also discussed fighting Georges St-Pierre at a future UFC event in Africa — for charity.

”They build this arena in two months,” Khabib said. “If UFC has big big fight, they can build this arena in Congo, Nigeria, Somalia, Sudan, whatever. Fight there, make money, do some charity stuff. UFC can do this. I’m gonna do this if they want to support this. Why not?”

”For example, Africa is in very bad situation without water, lot of people dying because they don’t have just drinking water,” Nurmagomedov continued. “We don’t have this problem but millions of people have this problem. Why not? We can do this. Let’s go. If the UFC can support this, I’m going to support this too. Maybe I can fight with Georges St-Pierre. GSP is very big star. They can build this arena in next three months, and maybe January, February, March, we can fight in some place like Congo, why not? And all money that we make, we can use on charity in Africa or something.”

”Like this, I think they make $50 million, $40 million?” Nurmagomedov concluded “Even if they make $30 million dollar, one night and give this all money for people.”

UFC Dana White also fielded questions at the UFC 242 post-fight press conference, and was asked if he was interested in a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and the currently retired Georges St-Pierre.

It’s hard to say if his answer was genuine or sarcastic.

“Sure,” White said when asked if he was interested in a Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight. “Sure.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/8/2019.