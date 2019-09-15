VIDEO | Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva square off in Las Vegas

UFC fans always wanted to see a superfight between Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva, but it’s a fight that never happened. With GSP now retired and Silva nearing the end of his own Hall of Fame career, the chances of ever seeing the fight are slim to none.

However, on Saturday both men were in Las Vegas promoting Limitless, a new line of health and fitness products, and it was a rare chance for both of them to square off.

Check out a video of them facing off below via MMAjunkie.com.

These two legends of the sport never met in the cage despite the fight being one fans were dying to see in the early 2010s. After GSP defeated Carlos Condit at UFC 154 in 2012, Silva was cageside in Montreal and called out GSP for a fight. However, GSP ended up fighting Nick Diaz at UFC 158 instead, and a potential fight with Silva died out after he was knocked out in an upset to Chris Weidman back in 2013.

GSP (26-2) ended his MMA career on a 13-fight win streak. He defeated Michael Bisping by submission at UFC 217 in 2017 to win the UFC middleweight title, but immediately vacated the belt and later retired. GSP was the undisputed UFC welterweight champion between 2008 and 2013. There have been rumblings he could return to fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but that seems unlikely at this point.

Silva (34-10, 1 NC) has really fallen on hard times at this later stage of his career. The long-time UFC middleweight champion won 16 straight fights between 2006 and 2012, setting a UFC record in the process. However, he was knocked out by Weidman in the summer of 2013 and since things have gone way downhill for “The Spider.” He’s lost four of his last five fights, including an injury TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 back in May of this year.

Do you still want to see a superfight between legends Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva?