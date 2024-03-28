Khamzat Chimaev opens as betting favorite over Robert Whittaker ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia main event

Khamzat Chimaev has opened as the betting favorite ahead of his UFC Saudi Arabia main event fight against Robert Whittaker. UFC CEO Dana White announced the fight would headline the card on June 22 late Wednesday evening. The fight also serves as a No. 1 contender bout at middleweight as the winner will get the next title shot, White revealed. Following White announcing Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia, the opening odds for the fight were released, and the undefeated fighter has opened as the favorite.

UFC Saudi Arabia odds:

UFC on ABC 6 Opening Odds: Robert Whittaker (+190)

Khamzat Chimaev (-225) https://t.co/CY2TrTQCY9 #UFConABC6 — FightOdds.io (@FightOdds_io) March 28, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev -225

Robert Whittaker +190

Chimaev has been the betting favorite in every single one of his UFC fights, so it isn’t a big surprise that he is the favorite again here. But, if you like him to remain undefeated, you would need to bet $225 to win $100. If you like Whittaker, a $100 bet would net you $190 if the Aussie gets his hand raised.

After the fight was announced, Robert Whittaker spoke on his podcast about his excitement for the bout.

“I can’t wait. It’s mad how it’s all come together,” Robert Whittaker stated on his podcast, discussing his recently announced fight against Khamzat Chimaev. “I’m looking for it. Can’t go too hard too quick because it is still four months away. So, just got to ease into it, and I’m looking forward to it. I know he’s a hard fighter, he likes to grapple a lot and uses his reach and range to good effectiveness. He’s [also] got knockout power.”

Khamzat Chimaev (13-0) is coming off a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman back in October in his return to middleweight. Before that, he scored a submission win over Kevin Holland. Chimaev holds notable wins over Gilbert Burns and Li Jingliang among others. He’s currently ranked 11th at middleweight.

Robert Whittaker (25-7), meanwhile, is ranked third at middleweight and coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa in February. The win over Costa got him back into the win column after a stoppage loss to Dricus Du Plessis.