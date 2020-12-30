Georges St-Pierre announces new partnership with Budweiser Zero

Georges St-Pierre told fight fans he’d be making a special announcement on Wednesday, and he came through on that promise.

Whether it’s the announcement fight fans were hoping for, however, is up for debate.

On Wednesday morning, the Canadian MMA legend took to his social media channels to unveil a new partnership with Budweiser Zero, a non-alcoholic, low calorie beer.

“Starting off 2021 strong by joining #TeamZero,” St-Pierre announced.

While it’s unlikely many people are going to be rushing to pick up a case of non-alcoholic beer in 2020—one of the most challenging and alcohol-sodden years in human history—this is definitely a lucrative deal for St-Pierre. When it comes to beer sponsorships, it doesn’t get much bigger than Budweiser.

As we covered, however, many fans are likely to be disappointed by the MMA legend’s announcement.

Naive as it may have been, there was widespread hope that St-Pierre might be announcing his return to the Octagon. The Canadian, who previously held the UFC welterweight and middleweight titles, is currently retired, but has long been mentioned as a potential opponent for unbeaten UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In fact, at this stage, St-Pierre seems like the only opponent that will pull Nurmagomedov out of his own retirement.

“I don’t know, because we never talked about it, but I can only tell you this,” Nurmagomedov’s head coach Javier Mendez said on The Schmozone podcast this week. “His father, his vision was for Khabib to fight GSP and retire at 30-0. So if Dana anything to do with anything, it isn’t a boatload of money because I don’t believe that’s gonna be the case. It would be something to the effect of something that very much interests him. So maybe a GSP fight. I don’t know, I’m guessing.

What do you think of this announcement from Georges St-Pierre?