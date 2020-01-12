VIDEO | Budweiser releases new ‘Cowboy’ can for Donald Cerrone

Budweiser has released a special ‘Cowboy’ can for Donald Cerrone in the leadup to his fight at UFC 246 next weekend against Conor McGregor.

Cerrone takes on McGregor in the main event of UFC 246, which takes place next Saturday, January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event sold out its tickets in mere minutes and is expected to be a huge pay-per-view blockbuster event for the UFC that could sell several million pay-per-views.

Now Budweiser is getting in on the action. In a video clip with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Cerrone revealed the new ‘Cowboy’ beer cans. Check them out below.

So check this outttt. Budweiser (@budweiserusa) made a special Cowboy Can for Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) that will be sold all week in Las Vegas. We got it on camera for a video that will be released this week. Your move proper 12 (@TheNotoriousMMA, @ProperWhiskey). pic.twitter.com/ZJnOEQfsWc — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 12, 2020

“So check this outttt. Budweiser ( @budweiserusa ) made a special Cowboy Can for Cerrone ( @Cowboycerrone ) that will be sold all week in Las Vegas. We got it on camera for a video that will be released this week. Your move proper 12 ( @TheNotoriousMMA , @ProperWhiskey ).”

Very cool stuff here from Budweiser for Cerrone, who will be in line for the biggest payday of his career when he takes on McGregor at UFC 246. After a decade of being a company man for the UFC, the promotion has rewarded him with the biggest fight possible against a legitimate superstar in McGregor, who is making his long-awaited comeback after over a year away from the Octagon.

Cerrone had an up-and-down 2019. He started off the year with a bang when he knocked out rising prospect Alexander Hernandez then defeated Al Iaquinta in an upset, but he then suffered back-to-back TKO losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje to finish out the year. McGregor personally hand-selected Cerrone as his opponent for his comeback fight, and the two are now destined to put on one of the most exciting fights of the year in the first month of the new decade.

Will you be buying one of the new Budweiser Donald Cerrone ‘Cowboy’ cans?