Georges St-Pierre teases “announcement tomorrow”

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre says he’ll have an announcement for his fans on Wednesday.

St-Pierre is currently retired, but has frequently been linked to a potential fight with unbeaten UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. While it certainly seems like a long shot that he’ll be announcing that fight tomorrow, it’s clear he has something in the pipeline.

“New year, new team, announcement tomorrow,” St-Pierre wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Georges St-Pierre has not fought since November, 2017, when he ended his first retirement to challenge Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. He won that fight via third-round submission, becoming one of just a few two-division champions in UFC history.

Prior to his fight with Bisping, St-Pierre had not stepped into the cage since November, 2013, when he defended the UFC welterweight title with a split decision victory over Johny Hendricks. After that grueling battle, which many viewers scored in Hendricks’ favor, St-Pierre retired from MMA.

St-Pierre entered that initial period of retirement on a ridiculous 12-fight win-streak, highlights by triumphs over Hendricks, Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit, Jake Shields, Josh Koscheck, Dan Hardy, Thiago Alves, BJ Penn, Jon Fitch, Matt Hughes, and Matt Serra.

The Canadian legend has only lost twice in MMA, to Hughes and Serra, but avenged both of those losses.

While it seems unlikely that St-Pierre will end his retirement tomorrow, he does seem to be in phenomenal shape at the moment.

He’s also stated previously that he’d be willing to fight Nurmagomedov under the right conditions.

“Khabib was very exciting for me because, for a fighter, a fighter doesn’t think like a normal person,” St-Pierre said on the MMA TRUFAN podcast this summer.

“A fighter always wants to fight a guy who seems invincible, a guy who seems like the perfect fighter, who is unbeatable,” St-Pierre added. “He has an aura of invincibility. So, that means if I do it I’ll be the first to have ever done it. It’s not a question of money. Yeah, the money is there but it’s not a question of money first. It’s a question of glory, of self accomplishment, of making it in a way that you’ll be in history forever, for myself.”

