Geoff Neal calls for a fight with welterweight contender Michael Chiesa

UFC welterweight star Geoff Neal has called out Michael Chiesa for a potential welterweight showdown with both men riding win streaks in the division.

While the debate regarding the best division in the UFC tends to be won by lightweight, it certainly seems as if the 170-pounders are starting to creep their way into the conversation. From the title contenders to the rest of the top15 and beyond, welterweight seems to be as legitimate as they come.

One man who has been making some serious waves as of late is the aforementioned Geoff Neal, and now that he’s finally ranked, he’s wasting no time in calling his shot.

5 fight win streak vs 3 fight win streak, both ranked! Perfect fight imo — Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) February 23, 2020

Neal is coming off the back of a sensational win over Mike Perry back at UFC 245 which reaffirmed the belief of many that he could be a champion at welterweight one day. Ever since entering the UFC after his triumphant display on Dana White’s Contender Series, Neal has strung together five straight wins on his way to being ranked at No. 11.

On the flip side you’ve got Michael Chiesa who has enjoyed quite the transformation since making the jump up to welterweight. He’s gone 3-0 since December 2018 with victories over Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez and Rafael dos Anjos— with the latter taking place just a matter of weeks ago.

Given the fact that Chiesa is ranked at No. 7 he may not be all too interested in fighting someone lower down in the rankings, with several fighters above him also waiting to be matched up.

It often seems like there are no bad fights to be made at either welterweight or lightweight, but this would be a particularly fun clash of styles between two men who are seriously flying under the radar – and two men who it seems as if nobody else in the top-15 really wants to fight right now.

Does a Geoff Neal vs. Michael Chiesa fight interest you?

