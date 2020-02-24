Tyson Fury open to fighting Anthony Joshua if Deontay Wilder turns down rematch

Tyson Fury has his sights on the man who could be his next opponent, and that is Anthony Joshua. “The Gypsy King,” told the fellow British heavyweight that he “missed his chance” to beat Deontay Wilder for the WBC belt, and so their matchup is the one to make.

On Saturday night, Fury entered the boxing ring for a monumental rematch against Deontay Wilder. Their 2018 fight ended in a draw, but the Brit made sure that didn’t happen a second time around. Fury managed to knock Wilder down twice before claiming the TKO victory in the seventh round of their rematch.

The 31-year old now holds The Ring, WBC heavyweight titles and is also the lineal heavyweight champ. Anthony Joshua lays claim to the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles.

After Fury and Wilder’s rematch, Joshua praised the heavyweight “gladiators” for their handiwork. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has also already teased the possibility of a unification bout.

No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the Summer! #undisputed — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 23, 2020

However, the timeline for the Brit vs. Brit clash is complicated because Deontay Wilder has a rematch clause in his contract.

With a draw and successive victory against “The Bronze Bomber”, Fury is sceptical on the likelihood of a rematch. Instead, he wants to revel in “the spoils of war.”

“He’s got a rematch clause in the contract but he’s only just had his loss and I’ve only just had my victory,” Fury said (via IFL TV). “I’m not concentrating on other fights — who cares. Let me enjoy the spoils of war.

“I took the chance, I came over here, I took over America, and that’s it. I’m going to enjoy the spoils of war and enjoy myself tonight and that’s it. If Deontay don’t want the rematch, then let’s go AJ.”

Whoever Tyson Fury ends up finding next, he remains confident that he is the best heavyweight in the world.

“I beat Wladimir Klitschko in Germany, I beat Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles and came back and did it again in Las Vegas. Say no more.

“Two-time Ring Magazine champion of the world, only the second man in history. WBC heavyweight champion and lineal heavyweight champion of the world. Number one baby, that’s it.”

Who do you want to see Tyson Fury fight next?

