Pros react to Michael Chiesa defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos squared off with Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout at tonight’s UFC Raleigh event.

Dos Anjos (29-12 MMA) was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that setback, ‘RDA’ had scored a submission victory Kevin Lee.

As for Michael Chiesa (16-4 MMA), ‘Maverick’ entered UFC Raleigh on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Diego Sanchez this past July.

Tonight’s UFC Raleigh co-main event proved to be a grueling contest, as both Michael Chiesa and Rafael Dos Anjos battled fiercely in the grappling department while exchanging some hard shots on the feet.

After a strong third and final round, it was clear that Michael Chiesa had done enough to upset ‘RDA’ in tonight’s co-headliner.

Official UFC Raleigh Result: Michael Chiesa def. Rafael dos Anjos (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Check our how the pros reacted below:

 

Following his impressive win over Dos Anjos in tonight’s co-main event, Michael Chiesa proceeded to callout Colby Covington.

Who would you like to see Michael Chiesa fight next following his decision victory over  Rafael dos Anjos at tonight’s UFC Raleigh event? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

