Pros react to Michael Chiesa defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos squared off with Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout at tonight’s UFC Raleigh event.

Dos Anjos (29-12 MMA) was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that setback, ‘RDA’ had scored a submission victory Kevin Lee.

As for Michael Chiesa (16-4 MMA), ‘Maverick’ entered UFC Raleigh on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Diego Sanchez this past July.

Tonight’s UFC Raleigh co-main event proved to be a grueling contest, as both Michael Chiesa and Rafael Dos Anjos battled fiercely in the grappling department while exchanging some hard shots on the feet.

After a strong third and final round, it was clear that Michael Chiesa had done enough to upset ‘RDA’ in tonight’s co-headliner.

Official UFC Raleigh Result: Michael Chiesa def. Rafael dos Anjos (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Check our how the pros reacted below:

I’m taking RDA here guys … chiesa has a huge reach advantage to overcome here but There’s levels here , I feel like RDA is another level . Best of luck both Champs 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 26, 2020

Great work by Chiesa here !! — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 26, 2020

Chiesa forcing this to a wrestling bout is RDA cryptonite … great game plan — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 26, 2020

Man the low calf kick ducking Suxxxxxxxxxxxx ! Been there man — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 26, 2020

Very impressive fight for Chiesa — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) January 26, 2020

11-0 guys Rda was worn out the third round didn’t have any urgency — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 26, 2020

Maverick with the dominant W! @MikeMav22 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) January 26, 2020

To think Chiesa used to make 155lb is insane!!! 😱 He looks HUGEEE at 170 and what a big W in only his 3rd fight at this new weight. #UFCRaleigh https://t.co/BDe7IdjNDX — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 26, 2020

Following his impressive win over Dos Anjos in tonight’s co-main event, Michael Chiesa proceeded to callout Colby Covington.

