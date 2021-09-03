Gable Steveson thanks former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo for recent praise

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson thanked former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo for their recent praise of him.

Steveson won the gold medal in Tokyo this summer in men’s freestyle wrestling (125kgs division). Not only did Steveson dominate the tournament with his powerful wrestling skills, but he also became a bit of a media sensation because of his look and personality. There are a lot of people who now believe that Steveson should make the move to either MMA or to WWE. Both of them would be natural transitions for Steveson, who would be following in the footsteps of other former Olympians such as Cejudo and Cormier, among others.

Speaking to Tom Taylor of Bleacher Report in a recent interview, Steveson said that he saw the comments that Cejudo and Cormier made about him and wanted to thank them for what they said about him. As far as Steveson goes, he looks up to wrestlers-turned-fighters such as that so to get that sort of praise from those guys meant a lot to him.

“It’s really cool that DC and Cejudo have said such great things about me in interviews and wherever else. Those guys are former champions, and they’ve done their job in the UFC and they know what it takes to get there. I’m glad they see me as a person that can do that too. It’s very nice to get that type of praise from those types of guys,” Steveson said.

It will be interesting to see if Cormier and Cejudo could help convince Steveson to make the move to the UFC. In the interview, Steveson confirmed he is being courted by the WWE and PFL, but also said he’s open to other opportunities, so it will be interesting to see where he ultimately ends up. But it’s clear whoever gets him will be lucky to have him.

