Darren Till explains why “you need to have thick skin in the sport” when it comes to trash-talking in MMA

UFC middleweight Darren Till explained why “you need to have thick skin in the sport” when it comes to trash-talking in MMA.

Till is one of the better trash-talkers in the game, but he himself has also been the victim of trash-talking from his past and future opponents. Speaking to the media ahead of his UFC Vegas 36 main event against Derek Brunson, Till explained why he believes fighters should know what they are getting themselves into when it comes to trash talk in this sport. As far as Till goes, there is absolutely nothing off-limits when it comes to that.

“We’re two men, we’re about to go in there and rip the heads off each other, so if you’re going to start getting offended with things that people say to your mum and that, maybe this isn’t the sport for you. Find something else to do because you need to have thick skin in this sport,” Till said (h/t LowKickMMA).

“Someone asked me the other day, ‘Do you think it was bad what Jake Paul’s team did to Mama Woodley and that?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, to Mama Woodley, yeah,’ but in my opinion in this fight game nothing’s off-limits.”

As for the Till vs. Brunson fight, it’s a very interesting matchup between two of the best middleweights in the world. For Till, he is coming off of a close decision loss to former champ Robert Whittaker, while Brunson has won his last four fights in a row including several upsets during that stretch. It will be intriguing to see how this fight plays out on Saturday night. Regardless, the trash-talking between the two in the lead-up to the fight has been entertaining, which is just the way that Till likes it.

Do you agree with Darren Till that no trash talk is off-limits in MMA?