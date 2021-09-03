Amanda Nunes opens up as massive betting favorite for Julianna Pena fight at UFC 269

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes opened up as a massive betting favorite for the Julianna Pena title fight at UFC 269.

The UFC officially announced that Nunes vs. Pena will fight at UFC 269, which is set to take place on December 11. The fight was originally supposed to take place back at UFC 265 in August but Nunes tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight was postponed until December. With the fight now rescheduled, the betting odds have been opened back up.

UFC 269 Odds

Amanda Nunes -800

Julianna Pena +500

Nunes opened up as a -800 betting favorite, meaning an $800 bet would win you $100. As for Pena, she opened up as a +500 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win $500.

It should be no surprise to anyone that Nunes opened up as the favorite here given her utter dominance fighting in both the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions. She hasn’t lost in years and doesn’t appear to be in danger of losing any time soon, especially against Pena given that Nunes is probably the better grappler in this fight in addition to being the better striker. On paper, this looks like a very difficult fight for Pena to win just given Nunes is so well-rounded and dominant in every aspect of the game. Pena believes she can exploit Nunes’ takedown defense in this one, but that remains to be seen.

Hopefully, both fighters are able to stay healthy this time around so the fight happens in December as planned. It was unfortunate that the fight was scratched from UFC 265 but ideally both women will remain fully healthy and we can get the belt defended in December like planned so that the rest of the division can move on.

Who is your money on at UFC 269 in the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena?