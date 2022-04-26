Just Scrap Radio Ep. 76 with Rob Font, Grant Dawson, Tristan Connelly, Gina Mazany, and Gabe Green

The 76th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 53.

We’re first joined by the fifth-ranked bantamweight and one-half of the main event in Rob Font (2:37). UFC lightweight Grant Dawson (18:09) then comes on. UFC featherweight Tristan Connelly (33:46) joins the show. Next, UFC bantamweight Gina Mazany (47:30) then stops by. Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Gabe Green (1:02:29).

Rob Font opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 53 main event against Marlon Vera. Rob talks about how this fight came together, why the Cory Sandhagen matchup never came to fruition, and lessons learned in his last fight against Jose Aldo. Font talks about the bantamweight division and what a win does for him. He also touches on Calvin Kattar’s big win back in January.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Grant Dawson then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 53 fight against Jared Gordon. Grant talks about why he left Glory MMA and his longtime coach James Krause to train at American Top Team. He talks about the camp, who he has been working with, and how he’s looking to make a statement here.

Tristan Connelly joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 53 fight against Darren Elkins. Tristan talks about his injury, the time off, and whether or not he was surprised with the Elkins matchup.

Gina Mazany comes on to preview her UFC Vegas 53 fight against Shanna Young. Gina talks about her layoff, what she learned from her last fight, and the matchup against Young. She also talks about Tim Elliott’s win and the Russian fans harassing them on social media.

Gabe Green closes out the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 53 fight against Yohan Lainesse and his layoff. Gabe talks about how he thinks this will be a fun fight for the fans and what a win does for him.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us