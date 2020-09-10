Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 35: Waterson vs. Hill

The full betting odds have been released for the 13 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 35: Waterson vs. Hill event.
In the main event, a pair of top-15 women’s strawweights go at is as Michelle Waterson takes on Angela Hill. Waterson is coming off of back-to-back decision losses to Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, while Hill recently saw her four-fight win streak snapped with a split decision loss to Claudia Gadelha.
In the co-main event, two rising lightweights go at as Khama Worthy fight Ottman Azaitar. Worthy has picked up back-to-back wins in the UFC over Luis Pena and Devonte Smith as a big underdog, while Azaitar is undefeated in his MMA career and is coming off of a KO win over Teemu Packalen in his UFC debut.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 35 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 35 Odds
Angela Hill -170
Michelle Waterson +145
Ottman Azaitar -125
Khama Worthy +105
Andrea Lee -240
Roxanne Modafferi +205
Bobby Green -185
Alan Patrick +145
Mike Rodriguez -170
Ed Herman +145
Julia Avila -300
Sijara Eubanks +250
Roosevelt Roberts -130
Matt Fevola +110
Bryan Barberena -225
Anthony Ivy +190
Billy Quarantillo -300
Kyle Nelson +250
Matt Schnell -110
Tyson Nam -110
Sabina Mazo -275
Justine Kish +235
Jalin Turner TBD
Brok Weaver TBD
Alexander Romanov TBD
Roque Martinez TBD
In the main event, Hill opened as a -170 betting favorite. That means a $170 bet would win you $100. As for Waterson, she opened as a +145 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $100. The winner of this fight will remain in title contention in the deep women’s 115lbs division.
In the co-main event, Azaitar opened as a -125 betting favorite, while the comeback on Worthy came in at +105. This is a competitive fight on paper between two rising lightweights and considering both men tend to finish fights, this one should be exciting.
Who do you like for bets based on the UFC on ESPN+ 35 odds?