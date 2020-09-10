Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 35: Waterson vs. Hill

The full betting odds have been released for the 13 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 35: Waterson vs. Hill event.

In the main event, a pair of top-15 women’s strawweights go at is as Michelle Waterson takes on Angela Hill. Waterson is coming off of back-to-back decision losses to Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, while Hill recently saw her four-fight win streak snapped with a split decision loss to Claudia Gadelha.

In the co-main event, two rising lightweights go at as Khama Worthy fight Ottman Azaitar. Worthy has picked up back-to-back wins in the UFC over Luis Pena and Devonte Smith as a big underdog, while Azaitar is undefeated in his MMA career and is coming off of a KO win over Teemu Packalen in his UFC debut.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 35 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 35 Odds

Angela Hill -170

Michelle Waterson +145

Ottman Azaitar -125

Khama Worthy +105

Andrea Lee -240

Roxanne Modafferi +205

Bobby Green -185

Alan Patrick +145

Mike Rodriguez -170

Ed Herman +145

Julia Avila -300

Sijara Eubanks +250

Roosevelt Roberts -130

Matt Fevola +110

Bryan Barberena -225

Anthony Ivy +190

Billy Quarantillo -300

Kyle Nelson +250

Matt Schnell -110

Tyson Nam -110

Sabina Mazo -275

Justine Kish +235

Jalin Turner TBD

Brok Weaver TBD

Alexander Romanov TBD

Roque Martinez TBD

In the main event, Hill opened as a -170 betting favorite. That means a $170 bet would win you $100. As for Waterson, she opened as a +145 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $100. The winner of this fight will remain in title contention in the deep women’s 115lbs division.

In the co-main event, Azaitar opened as a -125 betting favorite, while the comeback on Worthy came in at +105. This is a competitive fight on paper between two rising lightweights and considering both men tend to finish fights, this one should be exciting.

