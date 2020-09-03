Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 34: Overeem vs. Sakai

The full betting odds have been released for the 10 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 34: Overeem vs. Sakai event.
In the main event, two top-10 heavyweights go at as the legend Alistair Overeem takes on the surging Augusto Sakai. Overeem is coming off of an impressive second-round TKO win over Walt Harris while Augusto Sakai has won his last six fights in a row. No doubt the winner of this fight will take one more step towards the elite of the heavyweight division.
In the co-main event, light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Ovince Saint Preux go at it in a fight that was rescheduled after OSP tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. Menifield is coming off of a decision loss to Devin Clark while OSP dropped a split decision to Ben Rothwell his last time out. Both Menifield and OSP are looking to break into the top-15 at 205lbs so it’s important for both men to go out there and pick up a big win here.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 34 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 34 Odds
Alistair Overeem -270
Augusto Sakai +230
Alonzo Menifield -115
Ovince Saint Preux -105
Karol Rosa -180
Sijara Eubanks +140
Michel Pereira -135
Zelim Imadaev +115
Thiago Moises -205
Jalin Turner +175
Brian Kelleher -180
Kevin Natividad +140
Bartosz Fabinksi -140
Andre Muniz +120
Viviane Araujo -110
Montana De La Rosa -110
Alexander Romanov -330
Marcos Rogerio de Lima +270
Hunter Azure -185
Cole Smith +160
In the main event, Overeem opened as a -270 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $270 to win $100. As for Sakai, he opened as a +230 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $230.
As for the co-main event, Menifield opened as a short -115 betting favorite. That means a $115 bet would win you $100. OSP opened as a slight -105 betting underdog. That means a $105 bet would win you $100.
Who do you like for bets based on the UFC on ESPN+ 34 odds?