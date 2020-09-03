Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 34: Overeem vs. Sakai

The full betting odds have been released for the 10 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 34: Overeem vs. Sakai event.

In the main event, two top-10 heavyweights go at as the legend Alistair Overeem takes on the surging Augusto Sakai. Overeem is coming off of an impressive second-round TKO win over Walt Harris while Augusto Sakai has won his last six fights in a row. No doubt the winner of this fight will take one more step towards the elite of the heavyweight division.

In the co-main event, light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Ovince Saint Preux go at it in a fight that was rescheduled after OSP tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. Menifield is coming off of a decision loss to Devin Clark while OSP dropped a split decision to Ben Rothwell his last time out. Both Menifield and OSP are looking to break into the top-15 at 205lbs so it’s important for both men to go out there and pick up a big win here.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 34 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Odds

Alistair Overeem -270

Augusto Sakai +230

Alonzo Menifield -115

Ovince Saint Preux -105

Karol Rosa -180

Sijara Eubanks +140

Michel Pereira -135

Zelim Imadaev +115

Thiago Moises -205

Jalin Turner +175

Brian Kelleher -180

Kevin Natividad +140

Bartosz Fabinksi -140

Andre Muniz +120

Viviane Araujo -110

Montana De La Rosa -110

Alexander Romanov -330

Marcos Rogerio de Lima +270

Hunter Azure -185

Cole Smith +160

In the main event, Overeem opened as a -270 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $270 to win $100. As for Sakai, he opened as a +230 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $230.

As for the co-main event, Menifield opened as a short -115 betting favorite. That means a $115 bet would win you $100. OSP opened as a slight -105 betting underdog. That means a $105 bet would win you $100.

Who do you like for bets based on the UFC on ESPN+ 34 odds?