Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till

The full betting odds have been released for this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 14 card, featuring a main event between middleweights Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.
The five-round headliner sees Whittaker and Till fight with a potential middleweight title shot on the line. Whittaker is coming off of a KO loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 last October that saw him lose the UFC middleweight title, while Till defeated Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in November in what was a successful 185lbs debut for the former welterweight title challenger. With so much on the line, this should be a great fight for the fans.
In the co-main event, a pair of legends meet for the third and final time as Mauricio “Shogun” Rua takes on Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. The 38-year-old Shogun is coming off of a draw against Paul Craig while the 44-year-old Nogueira was knocked out by Ryan Spann at UFC 237 last May. These two Brazilian legends have met twice previously in the UFC and in PRIDE, with Shogun winning both of those fights by decision.
Ahead of UFC on ESPN 14, the oddsmakers have released odds for the entire 15-fight card. Check them out below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN 14 Main Card Odds
Robert Whittaker -135
Darren Till +115
Mauricio Rua -300
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira +250
Alexander Gustafsson -240
Fabricio Werdum +205
Marina Rodriguez -140
Carla Esparza +120
Gadzhimurad Antigulov -125
Paul Craig +105
Alex Oliveira -170
Peter Sobotta +145
Khamzat Chimaev -600
Rhys McKee +450
UFC on ESPN 14 Preliminary Card Odds
Francisco Trinaldo -180
Jai Herbert +140
Nicolas Dalby -500
Jesse Ronson +375
Tom Aspinall -170
Jake Collier +145
Movsar Evloev -270
Mike Grundy +230
Tanner Bosser -210
Raphael Pessoa +160
Pannie Kianzad -115
Bethe Correia -105
Ramazan Emeev -245
Niklas Stolze +175
Nathaniel Wood -365
John Castaneda +255
In the main event, Whittaker opened as -135 betting favorite, which means you have to bet $135 to win $100. Meanwhile, Till opened as a +115 underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win you $115. This is a difficult fight to predict as both fighters have been very impressive throughout their UFC careers, but only one man can win. It will certainly be interesting to see how this fight plays out and to see who gets their hand raised.
As for the co-main event, Shogun opened as a sizeable -300 favorite with the comeback on Little Nog at +250. Shogun won the first two fights between these legends so it makes sense he’s favored to win again, but you can’t count out Little Nog from pulling off the upset.
Who do you like for bets at UFC on ESPN 14?