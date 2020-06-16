Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov

The full betting odds have been released for all 12 fights scheduled to take place this Saturday at UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov.

UFC on ESPN 11 is the latest card set to be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card is headlined by an important heavyweight bout between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. In the co-main event, a pair of featherweights on the rise meet when Shane Burgos clashes with Josh Emmett. From top-to-bottom, the card is full of a number of intriguing matchups for UFC fans to enjoy.

Ahead of the event, the oddsmakers have released the full betting odds for UFC on ESPN 11. Take a look at them below courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC on ESPN 11 Odds

Curtis Blaydes -235

Alexander Volkov +200

Shane Burgos -155

Josh Emmett +115

Raquel Pennington -175

Marion Reneau +135

Belal Muhammad -130

Lyman Good -110

Roosevelt Roberts -175

Jim Miller +150

Bobby Green -275

Clay Guida +235

Brianna Van Buren -162

Tecia Torres +142

Oskar Peichota -115

Marc-Andre Barriault -115

Cortney Casey -125

Gillian Robertson -105

Matt Frevola -150

Frank Camacho +130

Roxanne Modafferi -165

Lauren Murphy +125

Austin Hubbard -140

Max Rohskopf +120

As you can see from the odds, Blaydes opened up as a sizeable betting favorite to defeat Volkov in the main event. Blaydes opened as a -235 favorite, meaning a $235 bet is needed to win $100. Volkov, meanwhile, opened as a +200 underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $200. Blaydes is coming off of three straight wins, including a TKO win over Junior dos Santos in January, while Volkov defeated Greg Hardy in his last outing.

In the co-main event, Burgos opened as a -155 favorite to defeat Emmett, who opened up at +115. Burgos is coming off of three straight impressive wins and is 6-1 overall in the UFC. Emmett, meanwhile, is riding a two-fight win streak and is 6-2 overall in the UFC. The winner of this fight will take a giant step forward in the stacked UFC featherweight division.

