Full betting odds released for UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje

The full betting odds have been released for the 12 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje event.
In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt against interim champion Justin Gaethje. Nurmagomedov is 28-0 and is unbeaten in the UFC with a 12-0 record, including a submission win over Dustin Poirier in his last fight. As for Gaethje, he is currently riding a four-fight win streak.
In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on top contender Jared Cannonier. Whittaker most recently bested Darren Till by a decision on Fight Island, while Cannonier has won three straight fights including TKO wins over Jack Hermansson, David Branch, and UFC legend Anderson Silva.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC 254 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC 254 Odds
Khabib Nurmagomedov -350
Justin Gaethje +285
Jared Cannonier -145
Robert Whittaker +115
Alexander Volkov -175
Walt Harris +145
Phil Hawes -340
Jacob Malkoun +260
Lauren Murphy -350
Liliya Shakirova +250
Magomed Ankalaev -340
Ion Cutelaba +260
Stefan Struve -130
Tai Tuivasa +100
Alex Oliveira -150
Shavkat Rakhmonov +130
Da Un Jung -600
Sam Alvey +400
Miranda Maverick -140
Liana Jojua +110
Casey Kenney -145
Nathaniel Wood +115
Joel Alvarez -285
Alexander Yakovlev +205
In the headliner, Nurmagomedov opened as a sizeable -350 betting favorite. That means a $350 bet would win $100. As for Gaethje, he opened as a +285 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win $285. Nurmagomedov is an incredible UFC champion and deserves the respect of betting the betting favorite against anyone at 155lbs. But if there’s one guy who could beat him, it just might be the dog Gaethje.
In the co-headliner, Cannonier opened as a -145 betting favorite, while Whittaker opened as a +115 betting underdog. Although Cannonier is on a longer winning streak, it wasn’t that long ago that Whittaker was a dominant champion in the UFC middleweight division, and at underdog odds, he remaining an intriguing target.
Who is your money on at UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje?