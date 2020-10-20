Full betting odds released for UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje

The full betting odds have been released for the 12 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje event.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt against interim champion Justin Gaethje. Nurmagomedov is 28-0 and is unbeaten in the UFC with a 12-0 record, including a submission win over Dustin Poirier in his last fight. As for Gaethje, he is currently riding a four-fight win streak.

In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on top contender Jared Cannonier. Whittaker most recently bested Darren Till by a decision on Fight Island, while Cannonier has won three straight fights including TKO wins over Jack Hermansson, David Branch, and UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC 254 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC 254 Odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov -350

Justin Gaethje +285

Jared Cannonier -145

Robert Whittaker +115

Alexander Volkov -175

Walt Harris +145

Phil Hawes -340

Jacob Malkoun +260

Lauren Murphy -350

Liliya Shakirova +250

Magomed Ankalaev -340

Ion Cutelaba +260

Stefan Struve -130

Tai Tuivasa +100

Alex Oliveira -150

Shavkat Rakhmonov +130

Da Un Jung -600

Sam Alvey +400

Miranda Maverick -140

Liana Jojua +110

Casey Kenney -145

Nathaniel Wood +115

Joel Alvarez -285

Alexander Yakovlev +205

In the headliner, Nurmagomedov opened as a sizeable -350 betting favorite. That means a $350 bet would win $100. As for Gaethje, he opened as a +285 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win $285. Nurmagomedov is an incredible UFC champion and deserves the respect of betting the betting favorite against anyone at 155lbs. But if there’s one guy who could beat him, it just might be the dog Gaethje.

In the co-headliner, Cannonier opened as a -145 betting favorite, while Whittaker opened as a +115 betting underdog. Although Cannonier is on a longer winning streak, it wasn’t that long ago that Whittaker was a dominant champion in the UFC middleweight division, and at underdog odds, he remaining an intriguing target.

Who is your money on at UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje?