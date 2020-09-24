Full betting odds released for UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

The full betting odds have been released for the 11 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa event.
In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against the undefeated contender from Brazil Paulo Costa. Adesanya is a perfect 8-0 in the UFC and Costa is 5-0 himself, so this a dream fight between two of the best middlweights in the sport in the prime of their careers who are unbeaten in the UFC.
In the co-main event, the vacant UFC light heavyweight title is on the line as Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz. Reyes is 6-1 in the UFC with that lone loss being a controversial decision defeat to former champion Jon Jones in his last fight. As for Blachowicz, he’s 7-1 in his last eight fights and is riding a three-fight win streak.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC 253 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC 253 Odds
Israel Adesanya -140
Paulo Costa +120
Dominick Reyes -200
Jan Blachowicz +170
Ketlen Vieira -280
Sijara Eubanks +240
Kai Kara-France -185
Brandon Royval +160
Zubair Tukhugov -160
Hakeem Dawodu +140
Brad Riddell -240
Alex da Silva +205
Jake Matthews -450
Diego Sanchez +350
Shane Young -165
Ludovit Klein +125
Aleksa Camur -130
William Knight +110
Juan Espino -220
Jeff Hughes +185
Khadis Ibragimov -240
Danilo Marques +205
In the main event, Adesanya opened as a -140 betting favorite. That means a $140 bet would win you $100. As for Costa, he opened as a +120 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $120. Adesanya deserves the respect of being the favorite as the champion, but Costa is getting plenty of respect as an unbeaten fighter.
In the co-main event, Reyes opened as a -200 betting favorite. That means a $200 bet would win $100. For Blachowicz, he opened as a +170 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $170. Reyes is getting lots of respect from the bookies after nearly beating Jones while Blachowicz could be an intriguing underdog bet for bettors.
Who are you betting on based on the opening UFC 253 odds?