Full betting odds released for UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

The full betting odds have been released for the 11 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa event.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against the undefeated contender from Brazil Paulo Costa. Adesanya is a perfect 8-0 in the UFC and Costa is 5-0 himself, so this a dream fight between two of the best middlweights in the sport in the prime of their careers who are unbeaten in the UFC.

In the co-main event, the vacant UFC light heavyweight title is on the line as Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz. Reyes is 6-1 in the UFC with that lone loss being a controversial decision defeat to former champion Jon Jones in his last fight. As for Blachowicz, he’s 7-1 in his last eight fights and is riding a three-fight win streak.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC 253 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC 253 Odds

Israel Adesanya -140

Paulo Costa +120

Dominick Reyes -200

Jan Blachowicz +170

Ketlen Vieira -280

Sijara Eubanks +240

Kai Kara-France -185

Brandon Royval +160

Zubair Tukhugov -160

Hakeem Dawodu +140

Brad Riddell -240

Alex da Silva +205

Jake Matthews -450

Diego Sanchez +350

Shane Young -165

Ludovit Klein +125

Aleksa Camur -130

William Knight +110

Juan Espino -220

Jeff Hughes +185

Khadis Ibragimov -240

Danilo Marques +205

In the main event, Adesanya opened as a -140 betting favorite. That means a $140 bet would win you $100. As for Costa, he opened as a +120 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $120. Adesanya deserves the respect of being the favorite as the champion, but Costa is getting plenty of respect as an unbeaten fighter.

In the co-main event, Reyes opened as a -200 betting favorite. That means a $200 bet would win $100. For Blachowicz, he opened as a +170 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $170. Reyes is getting lots of respect from the bookies after nearly beating Jones while Blachowicz could be an intriguing underdog bet for bettors.

Who are you betting on based on the opening UFC 253 odds?