Diego Sanchez shares hopes for retirement fight against Conor McGregor

UFC veteran Diego Sanchez hopes to close the curtain on his mixed martial arts career by fighting former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Sanchez will return to the Octagon on the undercard of UFC 253 this Saturday on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi when he takes on Australia’s Jake Matthews. The bout will mark the first of four obligations on his latest UFC contract.

Speaking to the assembled media on Yas Island, Sanchez suggested that his current contract with the UFC could be his last. If that’s indeed the case, he intends to close out his career in the Octagon in style.

“My goals in these last four fights in the UFC is to finish strong, to finish healthy,” Sanchez said (via Essentially Sports). “I shoot for the moon man, I shoot for the moon in everything I do. I’m looking for legend fights. I’m not looking past Jake Matthews, but I’m looking for some legend fights.”

Sanchez continued, naming the returning Nick Diaz, who he defeated by decision in 2005, as one option for his last run of fights. He also shared his hopes of fighting McGregor, who is far and away the biggest star in MMA history, in his final fight.

“Nick Diaz is coming back,” Sanchez said. “There’s some other names, Nate Diaz, there’s a lot of big fights that would be appealing for the fans. I said I shoot for the moon, Conor McGregor is the number four fight. I envision myself dominating these next three fights and finishing my career with a fight with Conor McGregor. That’s my dream, that’s my vision. As I build my legacy and his does what his does, I’ll be waiting if he wants to do it at the end of the road.”

Would you like to see Diego Sanchez take on Conor McGregor in the final fight of his career? Let us know in the comments.