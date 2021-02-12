Justin Gaethje rips Charles Oliveira over his recent UFC title shot demands

Justin Gaethje doesn’t think Charles Oliveira deserves a title shot as he seems to think.

After Oliveira dominated Tony Ferguson for three rounds to win a decision at UFC 256, he called for a title shot. The Brazilian is riding an eight-fight winning streak and had seven finishes during that run. However, for Gaethje, he doesn’t believe the level of competition is good enough to warrant a title shot.

Credit for stacking up dubs but that’s now how this works. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 11, 2021

“Sick of hearing @CharlesDoBronxs deserves anything,” Gaethje wrote with a screenshot of Oliveira’s winning streak. “Other than Tony what the fuck has this dude done to get a shot at a title? Credit for stacking up dubs but that’s not how this works.”

Justin Gaethje certainly has a point as despite Oliveira being on an eight-fight winning streak he has only beat two ranked opponents. Out of those two ranked opponents, Tony Ferguson was coming off a loss to Gaethje and Lee was just 2-3 in his last five entering that fight. The other wins came over the likes of Jared Gordon, Nik Lentz, Clay Guida, Jim Miller, David Teymur, and Christos Giagos. None of those fighters are ranked but still are good wins to have on the record.

Although Oliveira has been one of the best lightweights, perhaps in order to cement his case for a lightweight title fight he could face either Justin Gaethje or Michael Chandler next. However, he has already turned down Chandler on short notice twice as he is holding out for a title fight.

Gaethje, on the other hand, has not fought since he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 for the lightweight title. Before that, he TKO’d Tony Ferguson to snap his 12-fight winning streak and win the interim lightweight title.

Do you think Charles Oliveira should get a title shot or do you agree with Justin Gaethje?