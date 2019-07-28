Frankie Edgar reacts following loss to Max Holloway at UFC 240

Frankie Edgar came up short in what was his third attempt to become a two division UFC champion tonight against Max Holloway.

The New Jersey native gave the Hawaiian champion a tough twenty-five minute battle, but there was no question that after five rounds of action Holloway had done enough to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Two of the judges in attendace scored the bout 50-45, while the third judge had it 49-46 in favor of ‘Blessed’.

Now 37 years of age, Frankie Edgar, may be in tough to get another crack at UFC gold. But that itsn’t going to stop him from trying.

‘The Answer’ reacted to tonight’s loss with the following statement in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“I expected everything he brought.” said a dejected Frankie Edgar. “Max is a stud man. He represents our sport to the best. He represents this division to the best. He’s the best guy in the world.”

Rogan asked Edgar what his strategy was coming into tonight’s fight with Holloway.

“Mix it up. You know, I thought I did ok. Max is a big guy. I’m giving up some pounds. I mean that doesn’t really matter. You know, I’ve got my family here. My kid here. It’s just tough you know.”

Frankie Edgar was then asked for his thoughts on a move down to 135-pounds.

“I don’t know man. I just need to go back to the drawing board and uh regroup. I’m not done. I got a lot of fight in me man. Max is the best guy in the world, and I fought him pretty damn tough.

With the loss, Edgar drops to 3-2 over his past five fights. During that stretch he has scored wins over Yair Rodriguez, Jeremy Stephens and Cub Swanson.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 28, 2019