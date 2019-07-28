Felicia Spencer issues statement following first career loss to Cris Cyborg at UFC 240

Felicia Spencer suffered the first loss of her professional career to Cris Cyborg in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton.

The 28 year old Canadian proved she is tough as nails this evening in her home country of Canada, but it was not enough to upset the former UFC champion.

After fifteen minutes of thrilling action, Cris Cyborg was awarded a unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240, with all three judges scoring the bout 30-27 for the Brazilian.

Shorlty following her first career setback, Spencer, now 7-1 MMA, took to Twitter where she issued the following statement on tonight’s loss to Cyborg.

“Thank you ALL for the support after this amazing journey at #UFC240 ended. Not the outcome I planned for and believed in, but I can take away a lot from this night. All respect for Cris Cyborg.”

Prior to being defeated by the former UFC featherweight champion this evening, Felicia Spencer was coming off a first round submission victory over Megan Anderson in her Octagon debut.

Before entering the UFC, Spencer had defeated Pam Sorenson via fourth round submission to capture the vacant Invicta FC Featherweight world title.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 28, 2019

