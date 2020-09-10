With Frank Camacho out, Brok Weaver now faces short-notice replacement Jalin Turner

Frank Camacho and Brok Weaver will not share the Octagon on Saturday night anymore.

Multiple sources tell BJPENN.com that Camacho is out of the fight. The good news, however, is Jalin Turner has agreed to step up on short notice to battle Weaver.

Jalin Turner was supposed to fight last Saturday but on the day of the event his opponent, Thiago Moises tested positive for COVID-19. Turner returned to the win column earlier this year with a TKO win over Joshua Culibao. The 25-year-old is currently 9-5 as a pro including being 2-2 inside the Octagon. Turner is also best friends with Roosevelt Roberts who competes on this card against Matt Frevola.

Brok Weaver, meanwhile, is 1-1 inside the UFC and coming off a submission loss to Roberts last time out. In his Octagon debut, he was taking on Rodrigo Vargas and won the fight due to Vargas landing an illegal knee.

The 28-year-old earned his way into the UFC on the Contender Series after competing in promotions like Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and Island Fights.

For Frank Camacho, it is obviously disappointing news to not be able to fight on Saturday. He told BJPENN.com in the lead up to the fight this was a perfect matchup for him as he knew he needed to win to remain in the UFC. Hopefully, he will be able to fight again soon.

UFC Vegas 10 is now as follows:

Angela Hill vs. Michelle Waterson

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee

Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez

Kyle Nelson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks

Matt Frevola vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick

Jalin Turner vs. Brok Weaver

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy

Justine Kish vs. Sabina Mazo

Roque Martinez vs. Alexander Romanov

Who do you think will win, Jalin Turner or Brok Weaver?