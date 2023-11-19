Francis Ngannou’s coach pinpoints who would be the tougher matchup between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

By Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

Francis Ngannou’s MMA coach Eric Nicksick has given his take on whether Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall would be the tougher fight for “The Predator.”

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Ngannou is currently enjoying the fruits of his labor in the boxing world after nearly upsetting WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. While Ngannou is scheduled to make his PFL debut in 2024, most agree that a boxing match would be the next logical move for the former UFC heavyweight champion. Even when his schedule becomes clear, many feel the big MMA fights for Ngannou would’ve been under the UFC banner.

Is Jon Jones or Tougher Tom Aspinall For Francis Ngannou?

Fans have clamored for a showdown between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, but newly-minted interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been rolling. During an episode of “Remember The Show,” Nicksick told Jon Anik’s brother, Jason, and UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad that he’s known for quite some time that Aspinall would be the real deal.

“I got all the receipts, boys,” Nicksick said. “I’ve been telling everybody for a long time that Tom Aspinall was the guy, and I think people forgot about him due to that knee injury that he suffered in the London card against Curtis Blaydes. I felt like that was gonna be his coming out party. Unfortunately, it was an injury instead and he was out for a period of time. But, as a coach in the division, at the time having Francis Ngannou, you start to look at the landscape of possible competition as it comes up through the rankings, and I think Tom Aspinall to me was 1A.”

Muhammad then asked Nicksick who he thought the harder challenge would’ve been for Ngannou between Jones and Aspinall.

“I mean, you have to go with the guy who’s considered the GOAT,” Nicksick said. “I would have to say Jon Jones just because of pedigree, history, the man that Jon Jones is and the champion that he is, but I think upside definitely goes to Tom Aspinall.”

Previous Post

Topics:

Eric Nicksick Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo, Tom Aspinall, Interim, UFC

Henry Cejudo slams Daniel Cormier for comparing his Olympic Gold medal against Tom Aspinall's interim heavyweight title: "Interim belts mean nothing"

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023
Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 82, Bonus, UFC
Brendan Allen

UFC Vegas 82 Bonus Report: Amanda Ribas one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig.

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig
Paul Craig

Pros react after Brendan Allen submits Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Paul Craig.

Brendan Allen, Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 82, Results, UFC
Paul Craig

UFC Vegas 82 Results: Brendan Allen stops Paul Craig (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

A middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Paul Craig served as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event.

Michael Morales, UFC Vegas 82, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 82 Results: Michael Morales defeats Jake Matthews

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event is co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Jake Matthews taking on Michael Morales.

Chase Hooper, Jordan Leavitt, UFC Vegas 82, UFC, Results

UFC Vegas 82 Results: Chase Hooper stops Jordan Leavitt (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023
Chad Anheliger
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chad Anheliger thought he and Jose Johnson would fight on the regional scene, expects it to be a fun striking fight at UFC Vegas 82

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2023

Chad Anheliger wasn’t sure when he would be able to fight again.

Snoop Dogg and Conor McGregor
Snoop Dogg

Conor McGregor relates to Snoop Dogg's struggle giving up marijuana: "Do you run it, or does it run you?"

Josh Evanoff - November 17, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor understands Snoop Dogg’s plight.

Bobby Green and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Bobby Green eyes Max Holloway with a win over Dan Hooker to prove he's the best boxer in the UFC: "You gotta come see me"

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2023

Bobby Green is hoping to secure a fight with Max Holloway next time out.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury reveals mind-boggling payout for Francis Ngannou boxing match

Josh Evanoff - November 17, 2023

Tyson Fury reportedly made far more than Francis Ngannou in their high-profile boxing match last month.