Francis Ngannou officially added to the WBC heavyweight rankings

Francis Ngannou has been officially added to the WBC heavyweight rankings.
The former UFC heavyweight champion is now sitting at No. 10 in the WBC heavyweight rankings following his split decision loss to Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut last month.
It was Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou on Saturday October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The 10-round boxing bout, saw Ngannou score the only knock down, but ultimately, he lost by split decision.
Fury is expected to fight Oleksandr Usyk next in a heavyweight bout this coming February.
Taking to ‘X‘ the World Boxing Council (WCB) posted a picture of Ngannou with the following statement:
“Francis Ngannou did an outstanding job against the WBC Heavyweight Champion and the WBC Board of Governors has agreed to rank him as No. 10 in the Heavyweight division.”
The WBC heavyweight rankings are listed below.
WBC Top 10 Heavyweight Rankings:
- Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs)
- Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs)
- Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0, 17 KOs)
- Frank Sanchez (23-0, 16 KOs)
- Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs)
- Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs)
- Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs)
- Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs)
- Otto Wallin (26-1-1, 14 KOs)
- Francis Ngannou (0-1)
Ngannou, at 37, wants to continue boxing but is also expected to make his MMA debut with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in 2024. To date there has been no definitive date, time, place or competitor announced.
‘The Predator’ parted ways with the UFC in January of this year, when the two could not agree on a contract. After becoming a sought-after free agent, Ngannou decided to sign with the PFL this past May.
