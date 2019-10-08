Francis Ngannou urges UFC to book him a fight, Gilbert Burns responds

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is urging the promotion to book him for a fight, and a surprise opponent has thrown his name in the hat.

“The Predator” took to Twitter to express his displeasure to the UFC for not booking him in a fight since his knockout win over Junior dos Santos in June. It appears that Ngannou is getting restless and wants to fight again as soon as possible.

Here’s what Ngannou said.

@ufc I Want to fight in December. Preferably in Vegas, otherwise I'll fight anywhere as long as I get to fight. #Thisissucks — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 7, 2019

Ngannou chose the UFC 245 card this December in Las Vegas as his preferred destination. That card is set to feature three title fights, and adding a big name like Ngannou to it would strengthen it even more.

In reply to Francis Ngannou asking for the fight, UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns said that he’s down for the fight. You have to assume Burns is joking, but it’s worth mentioning none the less considering that Burns is down to fight anyone at any weight class these days.

Here’s what Burns wrote.

LFG fuck the weight — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 7, 2019

Burns just fought Gunnar Nelson at UFC Copenhagen, a fight he took on short notice up in weight. He picked up a unanimous decision in that fight. Since then, Burns has called out for a short-notice fight at middleweight for UFC Boston, a spot that was later filled.

Getting back to Francis Ngannou, the heavyweight behemoth is currently riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC’s heaviest weight classes with knockout wins over JDS, Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes in his last three fights. He is arguably the top contender for the UFC heavyweight title, but with Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier fighting for a third time, it leaves Ngannou without and opponent. Let’s see now if the UFC matchmakers notice his Tweet and book him in a fight soon.

