Israel Adesanya fires back at “jealous” Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya has responded to fellow UFC champion Jon Jones, this after ‘Bones’ claimed ‘Stylebender’ was lacking the confidence to fight him.

Adesanya (18-0 MMA) defeated Robert Whittaker via second round TKO in the headliner of last Saturday’s UFC 243 event in Australia to become the promotions undisputed middleweight world champion.

While many were impressed by ‘Stylebender’s’ performance in Melbourne, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was not among them.

Instead, ‘Bones’ took to Twitter where he claimed Israel Adesanya was lacking the confidence to fight him, this after ‘Stylebender’ opted not to call him out following his UFC 243 victory.

“By the time this kid gets his confidence together I’ll probably already be in the heavyweight division. I don’t need to wait till 2021 to start believing in myself.” – Jon Jones wrote on Twitter.

Today, Israel Adesanya was given the opportunity to address Jones’ recent remarks during his interview on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show.

“My confidence? Get my fucking nuts out of your mouth,” Adesanya said (via MMAMania). “This guy is trying to force my hand. I’m not stupid. It’s not about me not being confident. I will fuck this motherfucker up when I fight him.

“I just have to do what I have to do,” he continued. “I have to defend my belt. I just defended my belt and I am the new unified king. I have three or four more killers I have to fuck up at middleweight first. And then I will move up in weight. And then I will jump up and fuck this guy up. I plan everything from the jump. I have shown everyone that this is what I am going to do and how I am going to do it. I already said Raiders Stadium, Las Vegas in 2021,” he added while pointing out that Jon Jones is suddenly talking about moving up to 265 pounds now that Daniel Cormier is retiring.

“And he is contradicting himself because he says, ‘I think I’m alright here (at light heavyweight) I’m not going to move up to heavyweight. Why do I have to go up? I don’t have to fight ‘DC’ at heavyweight.’ Now ‘DC’ is retiring and now he might move up to heavyweight,” Israel Adesanya said.

“He’s just contradicting himself and trying to take my moment. You can’t even fuck with me right now, dude. Look at me! Who the fuck is the new face of UFC? Do you think Jon Jones can ever pull some shit like that? I saw him with that bullshit as Nelly entrance when he did the electric slide. You can’t fuck with me on anything.”

Israel Adesanya continued by claiming Jon Jones was jealous of his success.

“He is jealous. He sees the freshman that is fucking taking all the shine. He sees the new dog in the yard. And they are intimidated and jealous and they do not know how to act,” he added while saying at the end of the day, Jones is a fan.

“He’s a fan and he’s always been a fan. But, he just tries to do what he does and, just wait your turn. I am not going to be one of these guys who doesn’t defend his belt. I am going to defend my belt actively. I am not going to be like him and fight twice a year. Let me defend my belt, then I will move up and fuck him up.”

Earlier tonight, BJPENN.com’s Cole Shelton reported that Israel Adesanya’s first middleweight title defense is already in the works, as he is being targeted to fight Paulo Costa this March in Las Vegas.

As for Jon Jones, the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight kingpin is still awaiting his next Octagon assignment.

What do you think of Israel Adesanya’s response to Jon Jones? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 8, 2019