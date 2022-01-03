Francis Ngannou discusses requirements for new UFC contract: “The boxing part has to be into it”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has reiterated his desire to transfer over to professional boxing before he retires.

Later this month, Francis Ngannou will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight bouts in years. With it being the last fight on his deal, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding his future with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and whether or not he’ll head elsewhere.

For the time being that seems unlikely but in a sport like mixed martial arts, you never know what could be coming around the next corner.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Ngannou made it crystal clear once again that if he does re-sign with the UFC, he wants there to be an agreement in place that would allow him to test the waters in the boxing world.

“It’s always been down the line. This is something that, I’m not taking my eyes off it,” Ngannou said. “This is going to happen either way, and even if I stay — even if or when the UFC and I, we finally, we finalize a [new] deal, the boxing part has to be into it, because I can’t see myself to retire without boxing.”

It’s not clear as to who Francis Ngannou would want to fight if he does make the transition, but history suggests he may try and follow through on his idea to take on one of the big boys – whether that be Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury or another elite heavyweight.

