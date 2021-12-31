Francis Ngannou shares his take on who is the best striker in mixed martial arts

UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou has named who he believes to be the best striker in mixed martial arts.

When we’re talking about some of the most fearsome strikers in the sport, Francis Ngannou is one of the first names that comes to mind. “The Predator” has finished just about everyone of note that he’s climbed into the Octagon with and while there have been a few speed bumps along the way, he’s still managed to persevere and position himself as the “baddest man on the planet” after winning the title earlier this year.

When asked about other striking forces within the MMA family, though, Ngannou had some interesting thoughts.

“If I’m about to say the best striker for MMA striking, it would still be Jon Jones. But if we go kickboxing style, then I think it will be Ciryl [Gane]. But for MMA striking, I would give it to Jon Jones. Because, like, with his elbow and all this stuff that he does.. the oblique kick, all those stuff. For MMA, is the perfect striking.”

Quote via Sportskeeda

As we all know, Ciryl Gane is set to challenge Francis Ngannou for his UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 270 next month. The pair will collide in a meeting that has been years in the making, with French MMA watching on with great interest.

Beyond that, we all know the history shared between Ngannou and Jon Jones. The latter has been out of action for almost two years as a result of ongoing contract disputes with the UFC, alongside his preparation for a heavyweight debut that has yet to arrive.

Will we see the winner of Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane meet Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight title in 2022? Who will be the champion by the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!