Sean O’Malley details “horrible” sparring incident: “I kicked him in the body and he sh*t all over the mat”

There are nasty stories about sparring, and then there’s what happened when someone tried to step up and fight Sean O’Malley.

The man known as “Suga” is widely considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC and in all of mxied martial arts. The bantamweight division as a whole is incredibly exciting but there’s something about Sean O’Malley that seems to have captured the imagination of many fans across the globe.

Of course, O’Malley had to begin his journey somewhere, and during a recent podcast appearance he spoke about something that happened during his early days of sparring.

“He didn’t believe that I was a fighter. Tim [Welch] worked at this UFC gym, so they had a ring, and we brought him over there, not in like a mean way, he wanted to fight me, not fight, he wanted to spar. I f***ing kicked him in the body and he s*** all over the mat. Literally s*** all over the mat. But we didn’t know, we kept going, kept fighting; I stepped in it, stepped in his s***. It was horrible.

“I step in it, we finish the round, and then Tim was like, ‘There’s s***,’ and we thought it was by dog, ’cause we recorded the video. I wish we still had it, dude. It was probably seven or eight years ago… In the video you can see, we thought it was my dog, my little dog was there, so I ended up cleaning it up because I thought it was my dog. We watched the video back; you can see the s*** come out of his shorts… That was the only time anyone ever kind of wanted to fight me and didn’t believe that I was a fighter.”

