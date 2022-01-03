Jake Paul is “easy money” for Nate Diaz according to teammate Chris Avila

Chris Avila believes that Jake Paul would be easy money for Nate Diaz as rumours continue to circulate regarding a fight between the two.

Jake Paul is coming off the back of a knockout win over Tyron Woodley in a blockbuster event to round off the year. On the same card, the aforementioned Chris Avila secured a majority decision win over Anthony Taylor in their super middleweight collision – with Nate Diaz watching on from the crowd.

Diaz has played down the idea of fighting Paul in the past but with his UFC contract coming to an end, there’s every chance we could see this showdown happen in 2022.

When asked about the possibility of seeing Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz, Avila was feeling pretty confident about his teammate’s chances.

“I’m down to see that fight [between Nate and Jake Paul],” Avila said. “But when you fight Nate Diaz, you’re getting the realest fighter of all time right there. So these guys are sitting here calling his name and eventually he’s going to get in the boxing ring and I’m excited to see it. Who he’s going to box is his choice. He’s going to make a stamp and a statement in boxing, easy.

“The Jake Paul fight, Jake Paul’s team is zero, we’re one up already. That last fight was a Paul-Diaz, team versus team, Jake Paul made that. They’re already down one. So if he wants to get in the ring with Nate or me, it would be fine with either of us. I know that’s a fight I can win. I know that’s a fight Nate would win, hands down. Easy money.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

