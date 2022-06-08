Francis Ngannou claims he is just getting started in the fight game: “I have at least 5 more years to conquer everything”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes he has at least five more years left in the fight game.

In the immediate aftermath of his win over Ciryl Gane back at UFC 270, it became apparent that a knee injury would force Francis Ngannou out of action for quite some time. Following his surgery earlier this year, ‘The Predator’ has been on the road to recovery as his rehabilitation continues in Las Vegas.

The UFC has been forced to move forward with alternate plans for the heavyweight division and while some believe Ngannou will return to defend his crown once he’s fully healed, others feel as if his strained relationship with the UFC will lead him down the path of a boxing showdown with Tyson Fury.

There’s also the possibility that he doesn’t fight again whatsoever, but when the 35-year-old was questioned about that theory on social media, he was quick to reject it.

I'm just getting started bro ! I have at least 5 more years to conquer everything. #3KINGS https://t.co/M6zWnPJkhF — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2022

Francis Ngannou knows what it feels like to face adversity at the elite level and while he’s had his fair share of setbacks in recent years, he’s never stopped pursuing his ultimate goal.

Now that he does, in fact, sit at the top of the division, it appears as if more contenders are emerging than ever before.

Alongside Gane we’ve got Tai Tuivasa, Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, Curtis Blaydes and a handful of other prospects making some real noise.

If we do get to see Ngannou do his thing in the Octagon again, the potential is there for some absolute barnburners.

What do you think the future holds for Francis Ngannou? If he does compete again, will it be in mixed martial arts or boxing first? Will he be back to active competition before the end of 2022?